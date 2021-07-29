Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Deutsche Telekom AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTEGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

DTEGY stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.