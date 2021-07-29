Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GasLog Partners LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GasLog Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.86. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 75.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

