JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JFEEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. JFE had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

