JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JKS opened at $53.28 on Thursday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.