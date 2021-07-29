JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $50.00. 19,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,983,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $14,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after buying an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $12,484,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,125 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.