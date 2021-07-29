Joey New York, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOEY) Short Interest Down 73.8% in July

Joey New York, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,514,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOEY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 571,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Joey New York has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Joey New York alerts:

Joey New York Company Profile

Joey New York, Inc, through its subsidiary, RAR Beauty, LLC, manufactures and markets natural skin care and beauty products in the United States and Internationally. The company operates through The LABB, Aesthetic Beauty Bar; and Joey New York Cosmetics divisions. The LABB, Aesthetic Beauty Bar division provides injectable services, which eliminate unwanted wrinkles by performing Botox and filler injections.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Joey New York Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joey New York and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.