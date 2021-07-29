John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.600-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE JBT traded up $8.67 on Thursday, hitting $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 377,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,729. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

