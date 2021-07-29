Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lowered by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 4.8% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.92. The stock had a trading volume of 258,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

