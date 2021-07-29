JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.30” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.39 ($3.99).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

