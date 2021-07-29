JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €72.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €88.66 ($104.31) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.44.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.