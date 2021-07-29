JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 708 Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $159.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

