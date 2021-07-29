JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 8,538 RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

