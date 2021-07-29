JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 471.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 155,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $746,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,449,681 shares of company stock worth $6,048,671. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFMT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of -0.77.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

