JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 439 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 359.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.13. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

