JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 337

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 337 ($4.40) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 348.40 ($4.55).

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 316.69 ($4.14) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.17. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The firm has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.02.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

