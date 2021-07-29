JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,192,000 after buying an additional 507,314 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 239,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after buying an additional 188,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

PEJ opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.