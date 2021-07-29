JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,837 Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:FAZ opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $139.60.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.