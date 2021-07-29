Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

