Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.22.

JNPR stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 122,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

