Jupiter Market Cap Tops $1.93 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 110% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00123590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.82 or 1.00162677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00796485 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

