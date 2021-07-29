JustBet Price Tops $0.0011 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $2,942.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

