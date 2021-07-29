K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.00. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$45.00, with a volume of 43,252 shares traded.

KBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$469.79 million and a P/E ratio of 52.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

