Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $63,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,315. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.