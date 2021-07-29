Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 682.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 118,918.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,918 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $402.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

