Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KWHIY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

