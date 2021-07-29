KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $411.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,910. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $388.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.44.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

