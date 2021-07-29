KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.54. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $77.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

