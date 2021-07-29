KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,135 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $736.67.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $719.71. 11,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $705.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $554.26 and a 12-month high of $749.31. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

