KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $454,000 in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

NLSN remained flat at $$24.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 41,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

