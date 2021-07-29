KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,318 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.96. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

