KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,593 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $70.53. 1,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

