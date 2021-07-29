KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $327,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.61. 229,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,747,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

