Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €757.80 ($891.53) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €739.20.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.