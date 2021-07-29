KeyCorp Weighs in on Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

STRL opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71. Sterling Construction has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

