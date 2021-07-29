Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of Kimball International worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KBAL opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $462.39 million, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.