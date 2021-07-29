Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a payout ratio of 400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 237.5%.

NYSE KRP opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $716.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.10 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

