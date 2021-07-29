KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Short Interest Update

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, an increase of 577.7% from the June 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KPAY stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 85,871,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,208,820. KinerjaPay has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

KinerjaPay Company Profile

KinerjaPay Corp. engages in the development of online digital payments and e-wallet platform. It offers electronic payment service and virtual marketplace both of which are available on the portal KinerjaPay.com The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Medan, Indonesia.

