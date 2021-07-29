KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Short Interest Update

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, an increase of 577.7% from the June 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KPAY stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 85,871,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,208,820. KinerjaPay has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
KinerjaPay Company Profile
