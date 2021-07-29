Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,207 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

