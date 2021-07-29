Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,352 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,005,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 595,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 763,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 518,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

