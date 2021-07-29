Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 551 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,566 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.73.

Shares of XYL opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $124.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

