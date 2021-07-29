Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

NYSE ECL opened at $219.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

