Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after buying an additional 561,761 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73.

