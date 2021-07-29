Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,004 Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $381.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

