Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.01% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,660,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,706,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $28.20 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77.

