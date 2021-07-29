Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

