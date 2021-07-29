Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Down 60.4% in July

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRBP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.11. 4,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

