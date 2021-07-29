Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 281.6% from the June 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ADRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

