Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.97 ($59.96).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

