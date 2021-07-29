Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the June 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KNRLF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 40,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,325. Kontrol Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

