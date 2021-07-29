Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.65.

Shares of DNUT opened at 15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of 15.50 and a 12 month high of 21.69.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

