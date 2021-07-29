Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 20.65.
Shares of DNUT opened at 15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of 15.50 and a 12 month high of 21.69.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
